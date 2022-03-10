MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station w/ Magnetic Floating Stand + 20W Adapter is 36% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Magnetic Floating Stand and 20W Adapter, which allows you to travel freely without wires and charge up to 3 supported devices simultaneously.

Packing light doesn’t mean you have to compromise in the charging department. You can just bring the MagStack charging station that’s roughly the size of an AirPods case and you won’t have to worry about your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods running out of juice. It also works with Qi-compatible devices and comes with a 20-watt QC and PD adapter.

You can turn the charging station into triangle mode for landscape viewing and FaceTime, or flat if you want all three ports available. It’s space saving and an essential tech for travelers, weekend warriors and vacationers alike.

The MagStack Foldable Wireless Charging Station normally costs $74 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $47.99. You get 36% off with our deal. Buy it today!