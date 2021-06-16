Medley Wellness & Sports Activity Watch is 20% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the Medley Wellness & Sports Activity Watch, which allows you to get your health and wellness back with a tracker for your heart, blood pressure, oxygen and more.

The Medley Wellness & Sports Activity Watch is a multifunction wearable that can count your steps and mileage as well as monitor your heart rate and blood pressure. It’s also good for everyday use since it can tell the time, let you know if there are messages or phone calls and can control music. The watch offers hundreds of customization options either via premade screens or by applying your own photos as a watch face.

The smart wearable will be your constant activity, buddy and assistant, to aid you in your fitness journey. The Medley Wellness & Sports Activity Watch normally costs $149 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $59.99. You can take off an additional 20 percent by using the code WELOVEDAD at checkout on our Father’s Day Sale. Get one today!