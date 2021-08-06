Get the Meshforce M3 Mesh Wi-Fi System for $142

iLounge has a special deal on the Meshforce M3 Mesh Wi-Fi System, which allows you to achieve a wi-fi setup that covers your entire home.

Tired of getting dropped wifi signals or dead spots in your home? It’s time to upgrade to mesh wi-fi technology. Meshforce has the perfect system for you- the M3 covers up to 4,500 square feet, thanks to its M3 Dots technology you can place it anywhere. The included two Dots act as range extenders and eliminate dead spots, ensuring you get a full and strong signal every time.

The M3 also has ethernet for hard-wired connections, 5.4 and 5GHz bands, WPA2 security encryption and an app for managing your connections. It’s the only setup you’ll need for a smooth, lagless and dead spot-free experience!

The Meshforce M3 Mesh WiFi System costs $142.99, which is already an excellent deal considering the benefits it brings to your home wi-fi. Buy it today!

