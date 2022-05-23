Microsoft Office Home and Business for Mac 2021 License Promotion Lookup is 85% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021: Lifetime License, which allows you to get all essential MS productivity tools instantly and at a lower price.

MS Office Home and Business lets you accomplish more within classic email and office apps, including OneNote, Teams, Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

It’s suited for students, small businesses and families who prefer Microsoft’s suite on a Mac computer to get things done. With the purchase, a lifetime license is sent and you won’t have to wait for the installer to arrive by mail.

MS Office includes the 2021 versions and works on macOS Catalina, Big Sur and Monterey. The package includes future updates and customer support.

The lifetime license includes a one-time purchase on a Mac and normally costs $349, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $49.99. You get an astounding 85% off with our deal. Get it today!