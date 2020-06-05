Get the MOGICS Coconut portable waterproof light at 25% Off for $36

Light is what makes a home cozy, however, you also need light when you go out in the dark? What if there is no power and you still need light? Instead of using a torch, why not rely on something unique.

MOGICS Coconut Portable Waterproof Light

It is a light sphere that fits in any environment. It is made using durable non-toxic silicone material. It has a foldable design and it inflates in seconds. It bounces like a ball, so even if it drops from a table, it will not break. It does not leak and is also waterproof. It floats on water. You can take it wherever you go. It has an ML1 rechargeable modular system.

It has four lighting modes: normal, flash, breathing & waning. It has a highly efficient LED which is three times brighter and will light up the entire room. It has a unique valve design which ensures that the air does not leak. It is perfect for any environment. You can take it out and light up your camping tent. It turns your small space into a workspace.

