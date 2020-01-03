Mondly with lifetime subscription is now 95% off

iLounge has a special deal on the Mondly lifetime subscription, which allows you to learn a new language using augmented reality and speech recognition technology.

Is reading a big book of language not your cup of tea? Need to learn how to speak fluently without boring yourself to tears? Then Mondly is for you. The language learning app is equipped with voice recognition so you can get personalized coaching on pronunciation. The conversation-focused curriculum is the quickest route to speaking like a native to the country you’ll be visiting.

Mondly lifetime subscription

With Mondly, you’ll first memorize core words, sentences and most-used conversations, then get reinforced lessons via the app’s verb conjugator, dictionary and professional voice actors. Moreover, each part can be easily absorbed as they’re optimized for bite-sized consumption.

Mondly lifetime subscription for 1 Language normally costs $239.95, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $39.99. You have the option to get the 3-language or 5-language pack for $59.99, or unlock all 33 languages for just $99.99 instead of $2,199.99. What’s more, our readers can enjoy an additional 20% off by using the promo code ‘20SAVE20‘.