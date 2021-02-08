Mopoint world’s smallest 65W GaN PD charger is 14% off

iLounge has a special deal on the Mopoint World’s Smallest 65W GaN PD Charger, which allows you to fast-charge your devices safely anywhere there’s a wall socket.

What’s smaller than a credit card and able to power up your MacBook, smartphone and devices? It’s the GaN PD Charger from Mopoint, that’s what. The adapter features three fast-charge ports which allows for simultaneous juicing on up to 65W and an Innoscience chip for optimal performance.

The adapter’s plug is foldable and can be stashed away neatly in your bag or pocket. Furthermore, it works with international converters and voltage so you won’t have to worry about it not working on a business trip. The GaN charger stays cool even in full capacity- users get 95% power efficiency and short-circuit, overheating, over-voltage, and over-current protection.