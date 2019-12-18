The Moskito smartphone-controlled airplane is up for a special deal

The Moskito smartphone-controlled airplane is up for a special deal 1

iLounge has a special deal on the Moskito Smartphone-Controlled Plane with Joystick, which allows you to fly a toy plane using phone gestures.

Just about everyone knows how to make and fly a paper airplane, but how about a toy plane that you can control using just your smartphone and hand gestures?

Introducing the Moskito Smartphone Plane, a modern take on a traditional plane pastime. It sports crash-resistant material that won’t harm breakable items and the plane itself.

Moskito Smartphone-Controlled Plane with Joystick

To fly, simply hold your phone and tilt it so the plane moves accordingly. A quick thumb press controls the speed, and there’s a joystick for added options. The Moskito Plane can travel distances of up to 60 meters or 197 feet and has a flight time of up to 12 minutes.

The Moskito Smartphone-Controlled Plane with Joystick normally costs $50, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $42.99. Enter ‘MERRYSAVE15‘ at the checkout and you can get an extra 15% off on your purchase. That’s more than 14% off on the original price.

Buy it now

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp