The Moskito smartphone-controlled airplane is up for a special deal

iLounge has a special deal on the Moskito Smartphone-Controlled Plane with Joystick, which allows you to fly a toy plane using phone gestures.

Just about everyone knows how to make and fly a paper airplane, but how about a toy plane that you can control using just your smartphone and hand gestures?

Introducing the Moskito Smartphone Plane, a modern take on a traditional plane pastime. It sports crash-resistant material that won’t harm breakable items and the plane itself.

Moskito Smartphone-Controlled Plane with Joystick

To fly, simply hold your phone and tilt it so the plane moves accordingly. A quick thumb press controls the speed, and there’s a joystick for added options. The Moskito Plane can travel distances of up to 60 meters or 197 feet and has a flight time of up to 12 minutes.

