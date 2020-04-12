The Mountie Plus Second Display Grip is now 8% Off

You might need to work using screens at the same time. Having two screens is not the problem, but attaching the screens to get a comfortable view angle is the issue. You may want your tablet along with your laptop, but how will you adjust your tablet for a good multi-screen experience?

The answer is here. With this deal, you can buy the Mountie Plus: Second Display Grip. An ideal product that holds your second device and attaches with your laptop giving you the experience you need. Also, with this deal, you will get this grip for only $31.99 off.

Mountie Plus Second Display Grip

This product is amazing. It is easy to use, easy to carry around. You won’t find any issues attaching the second device using this mount. It attaches quickly and makes a perfect par for all the devices which measure from 5mm to 9mm. It is also quite durable. It has enhanced stability that grabs the devices not allowing them to get loose.

What’s best about this mount is that it has a versatile design. It has a charging cord pass-through. It helps you hide the charging cable behind the laptop screen.

So, what are you waiting for, grab this deal and purchase Mountie Plus: Second Display Grip only for $31.99.