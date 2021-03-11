Movavi Video Editor Plus 2021 (Mac & Windows) is 49% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the Movavi Video Editor Plus 2021 (Mac & Windows), which allows you to edit your videos with style and numerous effects at your disposal.

Need a robust video editor that does it all? Look no further than the Movavi Plus 2021. Beginners can take advantage of the basic tools laid out in an intuitive interface. Advanced users can maximize their ideas and trim, rotate, cut, and join multiple videos in transitions and special effects such as animation, Chroma Key, and lookup tables for added professionalism.

Movavi also allows you to make your own title, overlay stickers, logos and intros for a well-rounded presentation. Learning these only takes a few minutes and you’ll feel like a pro in just several hours.

The Movavi Video Editor Plus 2021 for Mac & Windows normally costs $59 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $29.99. You get an amazing 49% off with our deal!