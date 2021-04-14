MPOW Universal Wireless Charging Car Mount is 45% off

iLounge has a special deal on the MPOW Universal Wireless Charging Car Mount, which allows you to keep your phone charged and ready for every beck and call.

Need a sturdy car mount with one-handed features? The MPOW Universal Car Mount is your peripheral. When you’re driving on the road it’s important to keep your hands on the wheel, and the one-handed autoclose mechanism is a godsend in this regard.

Plus, the MPOW mount has an auto grip technology to sense your phone’s dimension for a truly snug fit. Once you attach it to your car dashboard or windshield you’ll be able to rotate it any way you want for optimized viewing. Last but not least, the Qi charger can fast charge your iPhone, Samsung phone and has the usual charge protection measures for absolute safety.

The MPOW Universal Wireless Charging Car Mount normally costs $60 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $32.99. You get 45% off with our deal.