mSpy Mobile Phone Tracker with lifetime subscription drops to $119

iLounge has a special deal on the mSpy Mobile Phone Tracker with lifetime subscription, which gives you complete parental control over a target device.

The mSpy Mobile Tracker is trusted by parents worldwide and covers a lot of things your child does on their phones. Media, social media, online messenger apps, web history, texts, calls and GPS are just some of the monitoring aspects the solution brings. Installation only takes 10 minutes and it works subtly in the background. Parents can get feeds in 5-minute bursts, and data is encrypted for maximum security.

Monitoring is done and shown via a dashboard and control panel. With the mSpy Tracker you won’t have to worry about bullying or what your child might be doing that can hurt their health and well-being.

mSpy Mobile Phone Tracker: Lifetime Subscription normally costs $3,599 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $199. Our Labor Day Sale further drops the price to $119.99 until September 10, so buy it ASAP!