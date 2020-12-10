MultiDock for Mac is 46% off

iLounge has a special deal on the MultiDock for Mac, which allows you to systemize all your apps and folders in a panel arrangement.

Mac’s default desktop management not enough? Call on the help of MultiDock and say goodbye to a cluttered screen forever! The app makes use of small panels to help you arrange your most-used folders, documents and apps.

These mini-panels can be attached to the top, right, left and bottom edges depending on your preference. The panel and icon size are movable and can be adjusted in size as well.

You can set the theme to dark or light, drag and drop to change the order and add items however you like. You can even make MultiDock display running apps and pin it to the panel.

The MultiDock for Mac normally costs $15 for Standard and $35 for Lifetime License, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $7.99 and $19.99, respectively. You get up to 46% off with our deal.