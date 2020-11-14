Saturday, November 14, 2020
Naztech 2in1 Charging Dock is 44% off

Naztech 2in1 Charging Dock

iLounge has a special deal on the Naztech 2in1 Charging Dock, which allows you to charge your device on a dock or outside using a 10,000mAh power bank.

 Consolidate your charging solution with the 2in1 charging dock from Naztech. It combines a 10,000mAh powerbank and a dock for just about any power situation. The power bank is portable and can be attached to the dock for juicing up.

Two extra ports on the dock gives you the ability to charge up to three devices simultaneously. Instead of having a separate cable and powerbank, why not get something that makes juicing up easier?

Naztech 2in1 Charging Dock with the new iPhone

Charging mode on the dock can be done in landscape or portrait mode. A built in IntelliQ smart chip controls the electrical current so the charger and device is safe. Last but not least, the design ensures a minimal yet classy footprint that looks great on any surface.

The Naztech 2in1 Charging Dock is normally priced at $89, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $49.99. You get 44% off with our deal.

