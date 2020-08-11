Newport Plus AR Adjustable Water Resistance Rower is now 15% off

We at iLounge have a special deal on the NewPort Plus Adjustable Water Resistance Rower, which allows you to do rowing exercises without having to go outside or at the local gym.

Newport Plus AR Adjustable Water Resistance Rower

COVID-19 pandemic got you stuck at home and unable to partake in your favorite hobby or physical activity? The Newport Plus Water Rower from First Degree Fitness has your back. The machine simulates real rowing by making use of fluid resistance technology, and comes in several resistance levels to give you the kind of workout you need.

The ‘plus’ in the product is due to the improved pulley system for better recoil, tension and resistance. That kind of force could wreak havoc on your hands, but thankfully the Newport Plus Rower has ergonomic handles and a super comfortable seat for a great ride.

We’re offering the Newport Plus AR Adjustable Water Resistance Rower for a low price of $1,099, but that’s not all. We’re giving it away at 15% off when you use the code ‘ROW15‘ at checkout. Order it today!