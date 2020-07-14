NOSSK TWIN PRO Suspension Fitness Strap Trainer is now 16% off

We at iLounge have a special deal on the NOSSK TWIN PRO Suspension Fitness Strap Trainer, which allows you to set up a home gym in a flash.

Don’t have the time or money to invest in a home gym? The Suspension Fitness Strap Trainer is for you. You get two high quality straps that can be installed almost anywhere and give you the tools to carry out resistance training. You can easily set it up on a door, bar or even outdoors.

NOSSK TWIN PRO Suspension Fitness Strap Trainer

The straps are long at eight feet and can support weight of up to 400 pounds. The material is military-grade webbing, so you won’t have to worry about interruptions or breakage at any point. As a bonus, a helpful exercise sheet is included so you can make the most of your workout.

This normally costs $47, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $39.99. You get 16% off with our deal!