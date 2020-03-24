Get the NordPass Password Manager for just $59

It’s not always easy to create and remember a strong password for your various accounts online. If you wish that you had a tool that will allow you to create and also remember your passwords, then you should buy NordPass Password Manager.

NordPass Password Manager

With this deal, you will get a 2-year subscription for the NordPass Password Manager for only $59.99. What’s best is that if you use Promo Code SPRINGSAVE15, you can get an extra 15% off on the discounted price.

NordPass Password Manager is a great tool that secures your accounts on all devices. This software Remembers & automatically saves all your complicated passwords; it also auto-fills online forms and generates secure passwords when needed.

You can use the same account for various devices. It will save Saves your passwords once & syncs across all devices and platforms you use. You do not have to worry about the latest security standards and practices.

This software follows all the standards and also offers an easy to use interface. It is compatible with Windows 7 or later for both 32 and 64-bit versions. It is also compatible with Linux 64-bit and MacOS 10.10 or later.

Remember, when you buy the NordPass Password Manager, you only have to pay $59.99 instead of the original price of $119.76. Also, when you use promo code SPRINGSAVE15 while buying it here, you get an extra 15% off.