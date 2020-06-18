The Mastering Thinking Skills Bundle Ft. Timothy Kenny is now 97% off

Not everyone is a genius; it requires some extra thinking abilities to become one. A genius person is not only fluent in the language and thinking but also knows how to read the body language, assess situations, and make decisions accordingly.

He has some extraordinary mental strategies and skills for negotiations. So, if you wish to become a master genius then you need some practice. You need to take classes from the genius to become one.

The Mastering Thinking Skills Bundle Ft. Timothy Kenny

Now you can learn to become a genius with Mastering Thinking Skills Bundle Ft. Timothy Kenny. With this deal, you will get a 97% discount on this bundle that includes four courses, and a total of 107 lessons for mastering the thinking skills. You can buy this bundle only for $21.99 instead of $796.

The bundle includes volume 1 which includes 18 lectures and 4 hours of content for learning fundamental skills on how to solve problems and how to think differently.

Volume 2 of the course contains 52 lectures and 6 hours of content for becoming a creative genius. It includes learning language metaphors; reverse engineer the strategies of the most successful geniuses in history such as Da Vinci and others.

The third volume includes 22 lectures and 3 hours of content for learning body language, cryptography, sign language, code programming, and more.

The fourth volume includes 15 lectures and 1 hour of content for learning mental mathematic strategies for business and everyday life.

So, what are you waiting for, make sure that you avail this offer and save 97% on the Mastering Thinking Skills Bundle Ft. Timothy Kenny and buy it for $21.99 instead of $796.