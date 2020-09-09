Numi™ Power Mat: Wireless Charging Mouse Pad is now 17% Off

We at iLounge have a special deal on the Numi Power Mat: Wireless Charging Mouse Pad, which allows you to combine a mouse pad and a Qi charger in one useful product.

iPhone and Qi-supported device owners know the convenience a wireless charging mat can bring to the table. But why stop there when you can have a stylish mouse pad as well?

The Numi Power Mat features a smooth polyester material that guarantees seamless mouse scrolling and panning. Then, when you need to charge your smartphone, simply place it on the top right side and voila! 10W of fast-charging.

Numi™ Power Mat

The tracking surface works on virtually all mice and the mat looks great no matter where you put it. Make your desk neater and clutter-free with just one item!

The Numi Power Mat Wireless Charging Mouse Pad normally costs $39, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $32.99. You get 17% off with our deal.