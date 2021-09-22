NYTSTND QUAD MagSafe Wireless Charging Station is 6% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the NYSTND QUAD MagSafe Wireless Charging Station, which allows you to organize and charge up all your essential tech on a stylish dock.

Set the charging pad and desk organizer combo into your work or play desk and you’ll be able to get a much cleaner station. It can hold all your devices, including your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods and gather up some juice if needed.

Specs and charging wise, you get Qi charging, USB-C, Apple Watch and MagSafe for charging 4 devices simultaneously. When it comes to protection you don’t have to worry as the station has all the protocols to keep your device from overheating or accepting higher currents.

The NYTSTND QUAD MagSafe Wireless Charging Station normally costs $229, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $212.99. You get 6% off with our deal. Grab it today!