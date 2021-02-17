NYTSTND QUAD Wireless Charging Station is now available for just $185

iLounge has a special deal on the NYTSTND QUAD Wireless Charging Station, which allows you to have a convenient charging bay that’s clutter-free.

Wireless is the charging medium of the future, so why get left behind? You can instantly make a statement with the QUAD Wireless Charging Station, an all-in-one charging dock for your iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPad. The high-quality 5-coil material covers the whole plate and allows you to simultaneously charge up to 3 supported devices at once.

Still need cable for fast charging purposes? The station has a built in Lightning port. Speaking of which, the design of premium bamboo, leather and wood add undeniable class in any surface, including your home office, workstation or bedside table. Your devices will be protected with overcurrent, overpressure, overheating and foreign object detection technology.

The NYTSTND QUAD Wireless Charging Station costs $185.99, which is already a good deal considering you get a stylish, all-in-one Qi dock for all your devices. Buy it today!