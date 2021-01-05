Ocean Wave Ceiling Projector is now available for $32

iLounge has a special deal on the Ocean Wave Ceiling Projector, which allows you to change a room’s light ambiance for enjoyment and relaxation purposes.

Wave lights bouncing off the ceiling instantly transport you to a virtual beach. No, you’re not dreaming- it’s the Ocean Wave Ceiling Projector, a device that can project ocean lights and sounds to help calm the mind and body!

With a variety of wave light color options and palettes at your disposal, you can change any room into a space full of ambiance. There’s no need to manually change the lights because it comes with a remote control. Simply put the projector on the floor or surface, set the angle and let the light show begin. You can set a timer or change the brightness according to the mood.

The Ocean Wave Ceiling Projector is now at a low price of $32.99. It’s a room device accessory you shouldn’t miss out on!