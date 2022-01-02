OMNIA Q5｜The World’s First 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is 36% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the OMNIA Q5, which allows you to simultaneously charge up your essential Apple devices at optimal speed.

The Omnia Q5 is a power station designed to accompany you through your day. It sports modular parts and can charge your entire Apple ecosystem, including your Apple Pencil, Apple Watch, AirPods, iPad and iPhone at max wireless charging speeds.

The charging station also serves as an ergonomic stand to prop up your devices at anywhere between 15 to 20 degrees. If you don’t want a huge footprint, don’t worry- you can attach each module separately.

The OMNIA Q5 Wireless Charging Station normally costs $120, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $99.95. You get 16% off, and an additional 20 percent when you use the code CYBER20 on checkout. This offer is good until December 31, so get the Omnia Q5 today!