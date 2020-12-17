OutByte MacRepair: 1-Year License is 88% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the Outbyte MacRepair: 1-Year License, which allows you to clear out your Mac’s junk with an intuitive cleaner app.

MacRepair means business when it comes to decluttering your Mac of old and unused files. The program can do a quick scan of your computer for apps, files, threats and issues and present them to you for inspection. Say goodbye to harmful software, duplicate files, security threats and more and keep your Mac fit as a fiddle and working its best 100% of the time.

Aside from that, the app does a regular check-up of unwanted programs, websites and apps that clog your system start up. Your Mac will stay speedy, responsive and up-to-date.

The OutByte MacRepair: 1 Year License normally costs $249 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $29.99. You get an amazing 88% off with our deal. Buy it today!