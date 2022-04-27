Paletro for Mac: Command Palette in any Application is 28% Off

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published


iLounge has a special deal on the Paletro for Mac Command Palette in any Application, which allows you to grab other command palette features on other apps on your Mac computer.

Command Palette in Any Applications

Like to have the command palette feature in apps like Sublime or VS Code? Now you can with the help of Paletro. The software pulls the command palettes from the app of your choice and allows for cross-platform use so you’ll have all the important operations in a snap.

With Paletro you can search in alphabets, English or non-English locales, as well as pick a theme and style, and rule customizations. It’s a universal command palette that lets you stick to faster keyboard inputs instead of reaching for the mouse.

Paletro for Mac normally costs $6 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $4.99. You get 28% off with our deal. Buy it today!

