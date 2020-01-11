Get 53% off on the PaMu Slide Mini Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones

iLounge has a special deal on the PaMu Slide Mini Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones, which allows you to enjoy podcasts, audiobooks and music wirelessly with Qualcomm Bluetooth earphones.

The PaMU Slide Mini is an excellent AirPods alternative. It’s available in Pink, Green, Black, and White, and comes with a matching pill-shaped charging and storage case. The earpods are ergonomically shaped to stay in your ears no matter how much you move, making it a great companion for HIIT exercises, strength training and more.

PaMu Slide Mini Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones

Sound quality is expected of a renowned brand- you get amazing highs and rumbling bass sounds, and the latest Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for seamless and uninterrupted listening. Fully charged, the Slide Mini gives 10 hours of playback, while the case adds 40 more hours. The ultra-portable case can be pocketed easily in your jeans, bag or purse.

The PaMu Slide Mini Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones normally cost $149, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $59.99. You get 59% off with our deal.