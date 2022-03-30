Parallels Desktop Pro Edition: 1-Yr Subscription is 20% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the Parallels Desktop Pro Edition; 1-Yr Subscription, which allows you to run Windows and macOS on Mac without having to reboot.

Parallels is the best solution for those who want the best of both worlds. It can run Windows on Mac and allow you to access your favorite apps and productivity tools such MS Office. Once you’re done you can switch back to macOS in just a few seconds and without having to restart your laptop or computer.

With Parallels you can access both Mac and Windows apps, and even activate Coherence mode, which lets you use Windows apps the same way as you would a Mac. The user interface is smooth and supports video playback as well as games.

Parallels Desktop Pro Edition for one year normally costs $99, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $79.99. You enjoy a 20 percent discount with our deal. Get it today!