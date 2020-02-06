Create, Edit & Convert PDF files with the PDFElement for Mac

Haider Ali Khan
PDFelement for Mac

iLounge has a special deal on the PDFElement for Mac, which allows you to manage all your PDFs with a lightweight and very useful tool.

PDFElement for Mac

Constantly working with PDFs at work and need a comprehensive tool for editing them? The PDFElement for Mac is just what you need to get things done more efficiently.

PDFElement

It’s beginner-friendly and sports an intuitive interface for just about any task involving PDFs. You can edit images, fonts, and text or insert pages and merge several PDFs together in just a few clicks.

PDFElement supports OCR, or optical character recognition which makes creating and editing documents a snap. For sensitive files, simply add passwords and permissions in-app and share away with utmost peace of mind.

PDFElement for Standard and Pro version normally costs $79 and $159 respectively, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $39 and $89. You get 44% off with our deal.

Buy it now
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp