Create, Edit & Convert PDF files with the PDFElement for Mac

iLounge has a special deal on the PDFElement for Mac, which allows you to manage all your PDFs with a lightweight and very useful tool.

PDFElement for Mac

Constantly working with PDFs at work and need a comprehensive tool for editing them? The PDFElement for Mac is just what you need to get things done more efficiently.

It’s beginner-friendly and sports an intuitive interface for just about any task involving PDFs. You can edit images, fonts, and text or insert pages and merge several PDFs together in just a few clicks.

PDFElement supports OCR, or optical character recognition which makes creating and editing documents a snap. For sensitive files, simply add passwords and permissions in-app and share away with utmost peace of mind.

PDFElement for Standard and Pro version normally costs $79 and $159 respectively, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $39 and $89. You get 44% off with our deal.