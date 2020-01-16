Get 20% off on the PhiGolf Mobile and Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick

Haider Ali Khan
PhiGolf

iLounge has a special deal on the PhiGolf, a Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick, which allows you to play your favorite game anywhere and in a realistic manner.

How does the idea of playing golf all-year sound to you? PhiGolf is a complete golf simulator package that can be played using real golf swings. Included is a high-tech ‘golf club’ that’s equipped with a sensor- simply swing and your in-game avatar does the same! You’ll be able to play around anytime, anywhere via the WGT Golf app.

PhiGolf: Mobile and Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick

PhiGolf: Mobile and Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick

PhiGolf WGT can be played alone or with friends via multiplayer mode. It’s a must-have for golf enthusiasts and serious players who want to practice their swing. Currently, the PhiGolf: Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick is priced at $249, while we at iLounge are giving our readers 20% off when you use the code ‘GOLF20‘ at checkout.

