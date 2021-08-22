PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick is $60 Off

iLounge has a special deal on the PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick, which allows you to enjoy a round of golf even in your office or home.

The PhiGolf is a complete golf simulator package in one and serves as the perfect product for golf enthusiasts. Can’t go outside because you’re tied up at work or the weather’s just not cooperating? In this case, just break out the virtual golf clubs and marvel at the breathtaking scenery on the big screen.

Download the WGT Golf app and play without a net or ball and still experience golfing with friends or family via multiplayer. You can practice and hone your skills even when you’re miles away from your favorite green.

The PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick normally costs $249.99, while we at iLounge are giving away a special code you can use to get $60 off. Add it to cart then enter the code GOLF10 for a $60 off discount today!