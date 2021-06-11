Photo Backup Stick is 20% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the Photo Backup Stick, which allows you to store your valuable photos from your smartphone, tablet or computer in a handy and convenient storage.

The Photo Backup Stick is made for ease of use and portability, with its included apps able to back up your photos and videos without having to use a computer. There’s an app for Android, iOS and Windows, and it remembers previous files so there won’t be any duplicates. Also, it works with virtually any device that can carry or record videos or capture pictures.

As with other flash drives the Photo Backup Stick can be brought anywhere and can fit into any bag or pocket. It normally costs $129 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $79.99. You can take off an additional 20% during our Father’s Day Sale which runs until June 20. Use the code WELOVEDAD on checkout to see the new discounted price.