Photo Effects Studio Pro for Windows and Mac is 33% off

iLounge has a special deal on the Photo Effect Studio Pro, which allows you to make your photos more stunning with dozens of controls and effects.

Need an easy post-processing image software? The Photo Effect Studio Pro is robust and yet easy enough that you can learn everything in under an hour. The effects contained within are done by graphic designers and professional photographers so you can transform raw images into something more.

After choosing the effect you can pick the frame to provide an extra degree of sophistication. Fine-tuning via color balance, rotation, brightness, saturation, and exposure is done with a few clicks. Finally, you can get creative on shots and fine-tune to your heart’s content. The Photo Effect Studio Pro guarantees a great picture of each and every time!

The Photo Effects Studio Pro normally costs $29 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $19.99. You get 33% off with our deal.

