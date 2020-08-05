PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector is now 64% off

We at iLounge have a special deal on the PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector, which allows you to enjoy movies, photos and videos on a 240 inch screen.

It’s one of the smallest, yet powerful mini projectors you’ve ever seen. With the PIQO mini projector, you can set up a truly immersive cinematic experience just about anywhere. The 200 lumens of brightness is enough to provide a sharp picture.

The Hi-Fi speakers eliminate the need to bring along bulky audio devices. Built in Android 7 and trackpad controls make it easy to open Netflix, YouTube, apps and games or show off your photo or video collection to friends and family.

A single full charge provides 5 hours of video playback. You can also cast content via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connection from your computer or smartphone. Keystone auto-correction and a reasonable 16GB of memory round out the rest of the PIQO’s features.

The PIQO 1080p Mini Projector is normally priced at $799, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $279.99. You get 64% off with our deal.

