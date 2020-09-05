Pivo Pod: Smart Interactive Pod is now 30% off

We at iLounge have a special deal on the Pivo Pod: Smart Interactive Pod, which allows you to record a variety of video content without needing another person.

Pivo Pod

The Pivo Pod is your very own smart cameraman. The device works with an app and takes your smartphone for selfies or videos with just a snap gesture, via remote or by saying ‘cheese’. The Auto-Tracking feature focuses in on your face or on animate objects and moves automatically.

Restream integration allows for simultaneous streaming on Twitch, YouTube and other platforms. You can get creative and attract more audiences by using Quick Create Modes such as Timelapse, Many Me, Double Take and others.

The Pivo Pod is tripod friendly and comes with a travel case. The smart interactive pod is normally priced at $159, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $109.99. You get 30% off with our deal.