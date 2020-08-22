PliimPRO is now 37% off

We at iLounge have a special deal on the PliimPRO Safely Share Your Screen: Lifetime Subscription, which allows you to share your desktop or laptop screen in a single click.

As more and more people work from home, screen sharing has become a vital component in collaboration and projects. For those who don’t want to show what apps, programs or folders they have, there’s PliimPRO. It effectively removes all the clutter in your desktop via ‘Presentation Mode’ so you won’t have to do the hard work.

PliimPRO

PliimPRO hides active apps and icons, disables notifications, mutes your speakers and can even change your wallpaper to keep things private and professional. It’s also a native macOS app, which means it’s ready to use on most meeting software, including Zoom, Google Meet, Skype and more.

The PliimPRO Safely Share Your Screen: Lifetime Subscription normally costs $16, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $9.99. You get 37% off with our deal.