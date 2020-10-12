PLUGiES™ MagTech: USB-C to MagTech Cable is now 70% off

We at iLounge have a special deal on the PLUGiES MagTech: USB-C to MagTech Cable, which allows you to securely connect USB-C devices using only one hand!

Who knew magnets could bring so much convenience in our daily lives? The USB-C cable from PLUGiES looks like any ordinary cable out there, except it has a unique snap-and-charge head to accommodate one-handed and easy operation. You can connect with confidence and enjoy fast-charging with a bi-directional cable.

You can be sure the MagTech USB-C Cable will last a long time, thanks to the anodized aluminum head material and tough nylon-braided cable that won’t fray, bend or get damaged at awkward angles. Plus, it’s six feet in length which gives you more than enough slack for your charging or data transfer needs.

The PLUGiES MagTech USB-C to MagTech Cable normally costs $39, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $11.99. You get a whopping 70% off with our deal!