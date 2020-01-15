Get 43% off on the portable keychain Apple Watch charger

iLounge has a special deal on the Portable Keychain Apple Watch Charger, which allows you to have a backup power source for your Apple wearable.

It’s small, yet infinitely useful and attaches to your keychain. The Portable Keychain Charger for the Apple Watch can charge up your Apple Watch wirelessly and give it a much-needed juice when you forget.

The USB tip plugs to any available power source, whether it be on your laptop, wall charger or power bank. Afterward, just stash it in your pocket, purse or car dashboard until it’s needed again.

Portable Keychain Apple Watch Charger

The portable Apple watch charger keychain can charge all Apple Watch series. Choose between the White or Black options depending on your preference. You’ll thank the heavens you got one when you’re in the middle of nowhere and the ‘low battery’ sign shows up on your Apple Watch!

The Portable Keychain Apple Watch Charger normally costs $29.99, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $16.99. You get 43% off with our deal.