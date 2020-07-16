Poser Pro: 3D Art + Animation Software for Windows & Mac is 77% off

We at iLounge have a special deal on the Poser Pro: 3D Art + Animation Software for Windows & Mac, which allows you to work with human forms for various mediums and purposes.

Poser is one of the best software you can use if you’re constantly working with human figures. The 3D graphics program enables digital artists to quickly create accurate 3D animations and images for animation, game, print, illustration, web, and art.

In the program are thousands of pre-made materials, accessories, hair, clothing, morphs and poses so you can create unique expressions and portray the human form with little to no problems.

Poser Pro

Highlights include being able to bone rig, change facial expressions and poses via a simple and intuitive drag and drop interface, a plethora of rendering and lighting tools to create shadows, subsurfaces, cloud effects and caustics, and being able to choose final output styles depending on the look you’re aiming for.

Poser Pro normally costs $349, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $79.99. You get 77% off with our deal!