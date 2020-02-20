President’s Day Sale: Naztech Ultimate Power Station is now 16% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the Naztech Ultimate Power Station, which allows you to charge six devices simultaneously using only one charging hub.

It’s the power user’s ultimate dream- being able to charge up all your devices using one hub without sacrificing max wattage and form. The Naztech Ultimate Power Station has a total 50W current rating, which can be divided into 6 outlets; up to 10W on the wireless pad and five USB slots, and a portable battery to boot. Adaptive fast charge technology tops up your device at 50% in just half an hour.

Naztech Ultimate Power Station

All you’ll need is a single wall socket to complete your charging hub. The Power Station’s form factor is minimalist and has a small footprint. When you need on-the-go charging, simply disconnect the 4,000 mAh power bank and you’re good to go!

