PS5 Dual Station Charging Dock is 52% off

iLounge has a special deal on the PS5 Dual Station Charging Dock, which allows you to charge up your PS5 controllers simultaneously and quickly.

Tech Zebra’s PS5 dock is the perfect companion for those who want a quick charger for their controllers. You won’t have to fire up your Playstation 5 every time you want to store battery power- just set the charging dock on a flat surface, connect the cable and you’re all set!

Anti slip pads on the bottom ensure safety for your investment. The dock features a minimalist design and works seamlessly. Place it alongside your console and it takes up very little space. It’s a must-have accessory for serious gamers and PS5 owners alike.

The PS5 Dual Station Charging Dock normally costs $49, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $23.99. You get 52% off with our deal. Buy it today!