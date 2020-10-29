Quirky Powershell Folding Work Light is 58% off

iLounge has a special deal on the Quirky PowerShell Folding Work Light, which allows you to get an extension and bright illumination on home projects.

How often do you bring an extension cord and flashlight whenever you need to work on a project or fix something in the house? With the folding work light by Quirky, you won’t have to. The clamshell hides 6 powerful LED lights and three ports to plug in your tools and electrical equipment.

Simply prop it up, turn on the switch and plug in a drill or machine and get working! There’s virtually no clutter or wasted space and you’ll be able to concentrate on the task at hand.

When you’re done, the Folding Work Light can be stashed anywhere, even hanging on your garage wall. It’s easy to use and can be brought with just one hand. You’ll never want for light (or an assistant) ever again!

The Quirky PowerShell Folding Work Light normally costs $59 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $24.99. You get 58% off with our deal.