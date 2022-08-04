Refurbished Apple iPad Pro 9.7″ 128GB WiFi Only Space Gray B-Grade is Available for $212.99

By Samantha Wiley
We at iLounge have a special deal on the Refurbished 9.7 inch Apple iPad Pro 128GB WiFi model, which allows you to acquire a capable Apple tablet at a huge discount.

The 9.7 inch iPad Pro is an Apple device that’s more than capable of handling everyday tasks. You can take notes, read a book, watch videos and more, through a vibrant Retina display. The 128GB storage should be more than enough for photos, videos and content, such as apps and games. A 10-hour battery life gives you more than enough juice to carry on through the day without needing a charge.

The 2016 iPad Pro has a 12MP FaceTime camera and wi-fi connection for browsing and watching YouTube videos. Refurbished means that the device has been tested and checked, with a Grade B mark for light dents or scratches. You can grab this deal with us and pay only $212.99. Buy it today!

