Rexing® V3 Dual Full HD WiFi Dash Cam is now 15% off

We at iLounge have a special deal on the Rexing V3 Dual Full HD WiFi Dash Cam, which allows you to record videos and get driving assistance while on the road.

Need an upgraded dash cam that can do more than just record videos? The V3 Dual WiFi Dash Cam by Rexing fits the bill nicely. Aside from the usual 1080p video recording thru the cabin and front cameras you also get a GPS logger and a driver assistance system for proximity and lane changes.

The Rexing V3 has added features such as loop recording, supercapacity and IR night vision, which means you won’t have to worry about your dashcam breaking down in extreme temperatures, swap memory cards constantly and can record even during night time.

The Rexing V3 Dual Full HD WiFi Dash Cam is usually priced at $199, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $169. You get 15% off with our deal.