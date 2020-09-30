Save 7% off on the Ringo DIY Mobile Phone Kit + Tools

We at iLounge have a special deal on the Ringo DIY Mobile Phone Kit + Tools, which allows your kids to build their very own mobile phone from scratch.

For parents whose kids are tech geniuses, this is what you should get. Break out the Ringo DIY phone kit and let your child use his or her brain and creativity.

Ringo DIY Mobile Phone Kit + Tools

The kit includes everything they need to build a working mobile, such as modules, accessories and electronic components. It’s rated user-friendly and anyone aged 11 and up can have a go!

The work (or fun) isn’t done yet- they can operate the mobile and get games, apps or tweak the settings or customize the hardware according to their liking.

There’s also a tutorial and build guide for first-timers who want to dip their feet into DIY. All in all, it’s a good investment for you and your kid’s time.

The Ringo DIY Mobile Phone Kit + Tools is normally priced at $194, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $179.95. You get 7% off with our deal.