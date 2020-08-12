Get 58% off on this Dual Camera Dash Cam

Safe Drive Dual Camera Car Dash Cam with Large Screen

We at iLounge have a special deal on the Safe Drive Dual Camera Car Dash Cam with Large Screen, which allows you to see both front and back of your car’s view for safety and entertainment purposes.

Safe Drive Dual Camera Car Dash Cam With Large Screen

A dash cam is considered a necessity for car owners these days. With Electronic Avenue’s dual camera car dash cam, you’ll be able to record what happens at the rear and inside your car with a quick press of a button.

A generous 4 inch screen allows you to see the action without having to squint your eyes. Furthermore, it has the ability to play back any video stored anytime.

Safe Drive Dual Camera Car Dash Cam With Large Screen with a driver in the car

The dash cam device automatically turns on and starts recording the moment you turn on the engine. A few cam functions such as motion detection, digital zoom and wide dynamic range should come in handy in a number of occasions.

The Safe Drive Dual Camera Car Dash Cam with Large Screen normally costs $119, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $49.99. Buy this dash cam now and get 58% off with our deal! 

Buy it now
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
Latest
iLounge Logo

iLounge is an independent provider of information about Apple Inc.’s iPod, iPhone and iPad digital media players, accessories, and related software.

This website is not affiliated with Apple Inc.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Rss

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.