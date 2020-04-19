You must sanitize your phone. With the current situation, whenever you go out you must sanitize yourself and all the devices that you are carrying. There are many ways that you can use to sanitize your phone. Using wipes with a disinfectant is a good potion, but it does not sanitize the phone 100%.

There are always corners left behind which still have germs on it. So, why not make use of the technology? Why not buy a UV sanitizer. Now you can buy the SaniCharge Phone UV Sanitizer with a 61% discount with this deal.

SaniCharge Phone UV Sanitizer

The SaniCharge Phone UV Sanitizer is an excellent option for you to sanitize your phone using the ultraviolet rays. It uses the UV-C light for this purpose. This will kill all the bacteria on the phone’s surface in a few minutes. It kills all the bacteria and viruses which you cannot reach using a hand wipe.

This device also works as a charger. You put the phone in the box and it will also start charging the phone. This device is safe and will not damage the phone in any way. Not only you can sanitize your phones but also other devices such as car keys, jewelry, earphones, and many more. All you need is to put your device in the box and it will disinfect it.

When you by the SaniCharge Phone UV Sanitizer here, you get a 61% discount. With this deal, you will only pay $37.99 instead of $99.95.