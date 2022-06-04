Selfie Starz™ iPhone Selfie Case is 55% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the Selfie Starz iPhone Selfie Case, which allows you to get a protective case and a built-in ring-light in one.

The iPhone Selfie case, ‘Selfie Starz’ doubles as a portable selfie studio for those who love snapping photos anytime, anywhere.

Press a button and a ring light pops out, and the LED light provides the right lighting conditions to take amazing selfies. It can be set to a low or high brightness, as well as adjusted to three light settings (cold, warm, mixed) for indoor and outdoor use.

Recharging the LED light is a matter of using your iPhone’s charger. The case also serves as a shield against everyday bumps and scratches.

Selfie Starz iPhone Selfie Case normally costs $79, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $34.99. You get an amazing 55% off with our deal. Grab it today!