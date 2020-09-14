Sinji Smart Outdoor Camera is 70% Off

We at iLounge have a special deal on the Sinji Smart Outdoor Camera, which allows you to keep a close eye on your home and family members even when you’re not around.

Sinji Smart Outdoor Camera

In today’s world all homes should have a form of protection. Make yours a smart outdoor camera by Sinji. It has everything you need to get utmost peace of mind whenever you leave your abode.

Encompass an 85 degree viewing angle, plus motion detection and the ability to play live videos. The smart camera also has a 2-way audio so you can communicate with family members and visitors. The free app can be downloaded and accessed on both Android and iOS tablets and smartphones and can notify you when movement is detected.

The Sinji Smart Outdoor Camera is normally priced at $199, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $59.95. You get 70% off with our deal.