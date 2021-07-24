Slidepad Mac App is 30% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the Slidepad Mac App, which allows you to get the Slide-In/Out feature to your Mac.

If you’ve been waiting for the iPadOS’ slide in and slide out feature to be added to the Mac forever, you won’t have to wait anymore. Get the Slidepad app and you can do away with window switching forever.

With the app, you just have to hover your mouse to the right or left side of your screen, then switch across the apps quickly. You can add unlimited apps and Slidepad adjusts to accommodate all of them. You can also disable auto-mute or customize it with sounds as you want. You can introduce virtually any content type, from videos to pictures and PDFs, among others.

The Slidepad Mac App normally costs $12 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $8.99. You get 30% off with our deal.