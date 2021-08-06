Smart TV LED Backlight is 28% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the Smart TV LED Backlight, which sets your entertainment centre apart with its RGB customization and sync lighting options.

Don’t just settle for a plain old boring TV- get it a well-deserved background lighting and experience a whole new level of entertainment immersion. The smart LED lights feature 16 million colour options and can be synced to the show, movie or song you’re listening to via an app. You can also choose among 8 custom scenes such as meeting, read or night mode.

The smart LED system can be made to auto turn off or on using a pre-set schedule, or a timer so it could run for 8 hours, for example. Power is set to TV and eliminates the need for a separate power source.

The Smart TV LED Backlight normally costs $13 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $9.99. You get 28% off with our deal.